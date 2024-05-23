Techmediabreaks SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Eyes 'Additional And Large Deals,' Continuing Success

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network

) SOBR Safe (NASDAQ: SOBR) (“SOBRsafe”) , a provider of next-generation transdermal alcohol detection and monitoring solutions, directed its sales efforts toward the behavioral health

(alcohol recovery and mental health

) and the justice segments beginning in the fourth quarter of 2023.“Contemporaneously, the company launched SOBRsure(TM), a wearable wristband that utilizes the same SOBRsafe hardware and software platform

for ongoing, real-time alcohol monitoring and GPS

tracking. SOBRsure complements the company's point-of-care alcohol screening product, SOBRcheck(TM), with both products fitting the behavioral health

and justice segments to a tee,” a recent article reads.“SOBRsafe Chair and CEO Dave Gandini discussed the success of the company's informed focus, saying, 'We've secured 16 new accounts in the past three months... vs. just 3 for all of 2023. We believe that this success represents just the beginning of our broad adoption in behavioral health

and justice. We believe that success breeds success and that these new relationships will help spark additional and large deals. To fuel this growth, we have a strong team of four direct sales professionals and eight behavioral health

field affiliates across key markets.' SOBRsafe is also working on international expansion as well as licensing and integration.”

About SOBRsafe(TM)

Alcohol misuse is the fourth leading cause of preventable death in America, and the seventh worldwide. Yet prevention and monitoring solutions have not kept pace with this epidemic. Legacy technologies are invasive and inefficient, unhygienic and unconnected. There has to be a better way. Enter SOBRsafe(TM), where advanced transdermal (touch-based) technology

detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through a user's skin – no breath, blood or urine sample is required. With a powerful backend data platform

, SOBRsafe provides next-generation, passive detection technology

for the behavioral health

, judicial and consumer markets, and for licensing and integration. The SOBRsafe technology

is commercially available for point-of-care screening (“SOBRcheck”) and continuous monitoring (“SOBRsure”). SOBRsafe is creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit .

