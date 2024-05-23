Watch: UAE Rescuers Save 3 Stuck In Mountains In Sharjah

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 23 May 2024, 6:37 PM
Three people were rescued by the UAE's emergency response team after they were stuck in the mountains in Sharjah.
The National Search and Rescue Centre of the National Guard, in coordination with Sharjah Police, rescued them after they were stuck in a rugged mountainous area in the city of Kalba.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Following the rescue, they were transferred to Kalba Hospital for necessary treatment.
Watch the video
below:
ALSO READ:
Watch: Helicopter airlifts injured
man after he falls from mountain in Ras Al Khaimah
Video: Meet the man who rescued 25 families in his kayak when record rains hit UAE
Video: Meet Sharjah brothers who rescued over 200 people, 80 cars during historic rain
MENAFN23052024000049011007ID1108251589
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.