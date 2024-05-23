Indian Dietetic Association (Gujrat Chapter) Presents Townhall On Pistachios

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) American Pistachios Growers (APG) in association with Indian Dietetic Association (Gujrat Chapter) organized a Townhall on Pistachios to discuss "Exploring the Green Fuel".



The session was addressed by Dr. Rucha Mehta, Sr Consultant Endocrinologist & Diabetologist; Ms. Niti Desai, Consultant Nutritionist; Ms. Shiny Surendran, Sports Dietitian and Preventive Health Nutritionist; Ms. Rima Rao, Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist, Convenor, NetProFaN Gujarat and Mr. Sumit Saran, In Country Market Representative of American pistachios.



The session was attended by clinical nutritionist, dietician and members of the Indian Dietetic Association (IDA) from across India.



Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Rima Rao, Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist, Convenor, NetProFaN Gujarat "I recommend incorporating antioxidant-rich foods to help protect health

y cells from free radical damage in the body. Pistachios are an excellent choice, as they are among the few foods high in antioxidants that also qualify as a complete protein. This means they contain all nine essential amino acids typically found in animal-based proteins, making them perfect for those seeking a more plant-based diet. This is particularly beneficial for vegetarians, who might otherwise need supplements to achieve a balanced intake of these amino acids."



"Moreover, pistachios are a fantastic source of prebiotics, which support the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. They are also an excellent source of health

y fats, making them a valuable addition to a balanced diet", she added.



Speaking on the India market

Mr. Sumit Saran, In-Country Market Representative of American Pistachios Growers remarked. "We have seen tremendous demand for American pistachios, as people are getting more aware. They are great as a snack or as an ingredient. American pistachios are available on all major e-commerce

platforms or with major dry fruit retailers. All consumers have to do is search for California pistachios."



About American Pistachio Growers



American Pistachio Growers is a non-profit trade association representing more than 865 growers, member processors and industry stakeholders in California, Arizona and New Mexico.

