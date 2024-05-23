Amir Sends Condolences To President Of UAE

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HisHighness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to HH President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the death of Hamad bin Suhail Al Khaili.

