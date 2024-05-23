Embassy Of Togo Inaugurated

The Embassy of the Togolese Republic was inaugurated in Doha yesterday. The opening ceremony was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Togolese Republic H E Robert Dussey and Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi.

