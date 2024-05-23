               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Embassy Of Togo Inaugurated


5/23/2024 3:03:39 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

The Embassy of the Togolese Republic was inaugurated in Doha yesterday. The opening ceremony was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Togolese Republic H E Robert Dussey and Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi.

MENAFN23052024000063011010ID1108248191


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search