Jacqueliene Fernandez Soaks Up The 'Sun, Movies And Magic Of Cannes'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Actress Jacqueliene Fernandez, who has walked the prestigious red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, on Wednesday, treated fans to mesmerising pictures of herself in a white strapless structured ensemble from the French Riviera.

Jacqueliene, who was last seen in the movie 'Cirkus' took to Instagram and dropped a string of photos, wherein we can see her in a strapless white knee-length dress, with pearl embroidery on it.

For makeup, the 'Housefull 3' actress opted for brown lips, eyeliner, thick brows and contoured cheeks. She tied her hair in a bun with some strands of hair left loose on her forehead.

She accessorised the look with a diamond necklace and a ring.

Jacqueliene is smiling candidly for the cameras, as she soaks up the sun.

The post is captioned: "Soaking up the sun, the movies and the magic of Cannes!"

The diva walked the ramp for BMW India for the premiere of 'The Substance' at Cannes.

On the work front, she next has 'Fateh' with Sonu Sood in the pipeline. The movie, produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, revolves around the complexities and challenges of cybercrime.

'Fateh' is all set to hit the screens this year.