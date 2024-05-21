Bharat Sevashram Monk Moves Calcutta HC Seeking Protection Against Possible Attack On Ashram

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, May 21 (IANS) Kartik Maharaj, a monk associated with the Bharat Sevashram Sangha's Beldanga unit in Murshidabad district, approached the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday seeking protection against a possible attack on the Ashram.

On Monday, Kartik Maharaj sent a legal notice to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she accused him at a public meeting of working on BJP's behalf to influence the voters to vote in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

On Tuesday, Kartik Maharaj claimed before mediapersons that he received a threat call on Monday wherein the caller threatened to demolish the Bharat Sevashram Sangha's entire setup in Beldanga which he is heading.

“I am a monk. I am not afraid of anything. But I am concerned about the outfit, especially the hospital attached to it and the residents of the Ashram. I have also informed the top officials of the state police about the threat call,” he said.

In the legal notice sent to the Chief Minister on Monday, Kartik Maharaj claimed that her comments were "baseless, false, and highly libelous".

He also sought a reply from the Chief Minister within the next four days failing which he will initiate legal actions against Banerjee.

Meanwhile, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for a protest against the comments made by the Chief Minister, not just against the Bharat Sevashram, but also the Ramakrishna Math & Ramakrishna Mission and ISKCON.

The protest rally titled 'Sant Swabhiman Yatra' will start from the residence of Maa Sarada at Bagbazar in North Kolkata and end in front of the ancestral residence of Swami Vivekananda at Simla Street, also in North Kolkata.