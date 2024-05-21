Prime Healthcare Hospitals Recognized Among Nation's Best By The Leapfrog Group

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Prime Healthcare today announces that 27 of its hospitals across 12 states were awarded an 'A' Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for Spring 2024. This national distinction recognizes Prime Healthcare's hospitals among the top in the nation in protecting patients from preventable harm and errors.

In the last year, 81 percent of Prime's hospitals earned 'A' grades from The Leapfrog Group.

The Leapfrog Group assigns grades on an 'A' through 'F' scale to hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as harm-prevention systems.

"Everyone who works at Prime Healthcare's hospitals should be proud of this 'A' Hospital Safety Grade," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "It takes complete dedication at every level and an ironclad commitment to putting patients first. I thank Prime Healthcare, its leadership, clinicians, staff, and volunteers for caring so deeply for its patients and their safety."

Twenty-one of the Prime Healthcare hospitals earning top grades this spring have maintained a track record securing straight 'A' grades over consecutive seasons. Of note, Centinela Hospital Medical Center (CA), East Liverpool City Hospital (OH), and Lake Huron Medical Center (MI) have demonstrated unparalleled dedication to patient safety year after year while earning straight 'A' grades since 2018.

Further, Prime is proud to announce the following hospitals have earned 'A' grades, improving upon performance from the last grading period, including: Dallas Medical Center (TX); Lehigh Regional Medical Center (FL); Lower Bucks Hospital (PA); Saint Clare's Dover Hospital (NJ); Saint Michael's Medical Center (NJ); and Shasta Regional Medical Center (CA).

"This prestigious level of recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional quality and safety in patient care," said Sunny Bhatia, MD, President and Chief Medical Officer of Prime Healthcare. "This achievement is a testament to the collective efforts of our dedicated staff, clinicians, and leadership teams, whose commitment to patient well-being drives our success. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to each individual who contributed to this national recognition."

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

The spring 2024 Prime hospital awardees are as follows:

Centinela Hospital Medical Center, Inglewood, CA

Coshocton Regional Medical Center, Coshocton, OH

Dallas Medical Center, Dallas, TX

East Liverpool City Hospital, East Liverpool, OH

Garden City Hospital, Garden City, MI

Harlingen Medical Center, Harlingen, TX

Knapp Medical Center, Weslaco, TX

Lake Huron Medical Center, Port Huron, MI

Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket, RI

La Palma Intercommunity Hospital, La Palma, CA

Lehigh Regional Medical Center, Lehigh Acres, FL

Lower Bucks Hospital, Bristol, PA

Mission Regional Medical Center, Mission, TX

Montclair Hospital Medical Center, Montclair, CA

Monroe Hospital, Bloomington, IN

Paradise Valley Hospital, National City, CA

Providence Medical Center, Kansas City, KS

Riverview Regional Medical Center, Gadsden, AL

Roxborough Memorial Hospital, Philadelphia, PA

Saint Clare's Dover Hospital, Dover, NJ

Shasta Regional Medical Center, Redding, CA

Saint Michael's Medical Center, Newark, NJ

Joseph Medical Center, Kansas City, MO

Mary's General Hospital, Passaic, NJ

Mary's Medical Center, Blue Springs, MO

Suburban Community Hospital, Norriton, PA

West Anaheim Medical Center, Anaheim, CA

This year, Prime Healthcare hospitals received more than 200 clinical quality awards from Healthgrades. Additionally, Prime Healthcare has more Patient Safety Excellence Award recipients from Healthgrades than any other health system for eight consecutive years. Its hospitals have also been recognized among the '100 Top Hospitals' in the nation 69 times by Fortune/PINC AI (formerly IBM Watson Health).

Prime Healthcare's mission is to provide compassionate, quality care for all and ensure access for which it has been recognized as a Top 10 Health System in the nation for social responsibility, health equity, patient outcomes, clinical outcomes, and inclusivity from the Lown Institute.

To see full Leapfrog grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.

About Prime Healthcare and Prime Healthcare Foundation

Prime Healthcare is an award-winning health system operating 44 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, providing over 2.6 million patient visits annually. It is one of the nation's leading health systems with nearly 45,000 employees and physicians dedicated to providing the highest quality healthcare. Fourteen of the Prime Healthcare hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a not-for-profit public charity. Based in Ontario, California, Prime Healthcare is nationally recognized for award-winning quality care and has been named a Top 10 and Top 15 Health System by IBM Watson Health. To learn more, please visit



Company :-primehealthcare

User :- erica mary

Email :...

Url :-