5Th Promotional Exhibition Of Local Companies To Be Held In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The 5th promotional exhibition of local companies will takeplace at the Baku Expo Center from June 24th to 26th, organized bythe Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) under theMinistry of Economy, Azernews reports, citing theKOBIA.

Nearly 200 local companies across various sectors includingindustry, agriculture, food, ICT, education, construction,logistics, textile, and others will showcase their products andservices at the exhibition.

To support the promotion and sales of products by micro andsmall entrepreneurs, KOBIA will allocate a separate stand for SMEsat this year's exhibition. SMEs interested in showcasing theirofferings at this stand free of charge for three days can apply toKOBIA until June 12th. Applications will be accepted through thefollowing link: Exhibition Application Form (Please mention "The5th promotional exhibition of local companies" in the "Event youwant to participate in" section).

It's worth noting that KOBIA supports the participation of microand small entrepreneurs in various specialized exhibitions bothdomestically and internationally. Thanks to the state supportprovided by the agency, booths are arranged at specializedexhibitions, enabling SMEs to showcase their products and serviceswithout any cost. This support facilitates SMEs in reaching abroader audience, enhancing sales opportunities, and allowsentrepreneurs to forge new business relationships and expand exportprospects. The Agency will continue to facilitate freeparticipation of SMEs in specialized exhibitions throughout 2024 will be informed in advance about the exhibitions where thestands will be set up.