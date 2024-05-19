AND Announces Arrest 26 Alleged Drug Dealers

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) on Saturday announced the arrest of 26 alleged drug dealers in nine illicit drug bust operations in various locations in the Kingdom over the past few days.

One of the main cases involved the case of a father and his three sons who were allegedly involved in drug trafficking in the Capital, according to Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi.

“We received information about the alleged illegal drug activities of the father and his three sons and placed them under surveillance,” Sartawi told The Jordan Times.

Last week, the police official added, law-enforcement officers raided their home and allegedly“seized 6,000 Captagon pills and a large quantity of Hashish”.

Officers also found a small quantity of cocaine and crystal meth in addition to a weapon, he added.

Meanwhile, AND agents arrested 10 suspected drug dealers in an eastern neighbourhood in the Capital. They found a medium quantity of illegal narcotics including a large amount of hashish and 2,000 Captagon pills, according to Sartawi.

In the city of Mafraq, Sartawi maintained, police arrested five suspects in three operations and seized a large amount of Hashish, Captagon pills and crystal meth.

In addition, the police officer said that two of the“most dangerous drug dealers were arrested in Balqa Governorate following a long surveillance operation that lasted for weeks”.

Investigators found a large quantity of Hashish and a small quantity of Marijuana, he added.

Meanwhile, three people were arrested in various drug bust operations in Irbid, according to Sartawi.

“We found a variety of illegal drugs and a firearm,” Sartawi said.

All suspects were referred to the State Security Court prosecutor for further questioning and indictment, according to a statement by the Public Security Directorate (PSD).

In March, AND officials stated that approximately 23,000 drug-related cases were recorded in Jordan in 2023, involving over 35,000 individuals.

Around 13,000 individuals were apprehended for drug-related trafficking or distribution cases.

AND officials stated that the seized quantities of drugs in 2023 in cooperation with the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), customs, and other security agencies included 6,200 kilogrammes of hashish, 6.5 kilogrammes of heroin, around 19 million Captagon pills, 141.5 kilogrammes of cocaine, 15 kilogrammes of Joker powder, and about 70.5 kilograms of crystal meth.