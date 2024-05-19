Burkina Faso, Mali And Niger Finalise Regional Alliance Project

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Junta-run Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger have finalised plans toform a confederation after turning their backs on former colonialruler France to seek closer ties with Russia, Azernews reports.

Their foreign ministers met Friday in Niger's capital Niamey toagree on a text establishing the Confederation of the Alliance ofSahel States (AES).

"The objective was to finalise the draft text relating to theinstitutionalisation and operationalisation of the Confederation ofthe Alliance of Sahel States (AES)", said Niger Foreign MinisterBakary Yaou Sangare as he read the final statement late Friday.

He said the text would be adopted by the heads of state of thethree countries at a summit, without specifying the date.

"We can consider very clearly, today, that the Confederation ofthe Alliance of Sahel States (AES) has been born," Malian ForeignMinister Abdoulaye Diop said after meeting General AbdourahamaneTiani, the head of Nigerien military regime.

The third foreign minister at the meeting was Burkina Faso'sKaramoko Jean-Marie Traore.

The Sahel region has been subject to deadly jihadist violencefor years, which they accused France of not being able to curb.

The three countries said late January they were quitting TheEconomic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which they saidwas under French influence, to create their own regionalgrouping.