Father Of 52 In Uruzgan Urges Help To Educate Children

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) TIRINKOT (Pajhwok): A 57-year-old man in central Uruzgan province has 52 children from four wives, but the family lives in a three-room rented house.

Mohammad Sadiq lives along with all his children in Khairo Karez area of Tirinkot City, the provincial capital.

Speaking to Pajhwok Afghan News, Sadiq said his four wives gave him 52 children, including 28 sons and 24 daughters.

He said his total children were 61, but nine of them had died.

According to him, his children are aged from six months old to 20 years old.“A lot of children is joyful, but I wish I had the ability to raise them,” he added.

Haunted by economic problems, Sadiq lives with 60-member family in a three-room house and one the rooms collapsed in recent heavy rainfall.

The father said he could not afford to prepare one time meal for his children who were deprived of education as well.

He urged the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and donor agencies to provide his children with education.

Habibullah, 14, one Mohammad Sadiq's sons, who works in a showroom and earns 1,500 afs a month, said going to school was his big dream.

Bibi Warsa, 10, daughter of Mohammad Sadiq also wished to go to school and urged assistance in this regard. She wants to become a doctor in the future.

Neighbors of Mohammad Sadiq also acknowledge Sadiq is struggling with economic problems and they often help him.

They urged the government and donor agencies to support Mohammad Sadiq.

