(MENAFN) China's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, has condemned United States policies as the primary cause of the Ukraine crisis, responding to recent accusations from Washington about China's alleged role in the conflict. On Thursday, United States State Department spokesman Vedant Patel claimed that China could not maintain strong relations with Europe and the West while "fueling Russia's defense-industrial base" and thus exacerbating the greatest threat to European security.



Wang countered by urging the United States to cease blaming China and to avoid creating divisions between China and Europe. He labeled Washington's stance as a manifestation of a lingering Cold War mentality, which he claimed is directly responsible for the outbreak and escalation of the Ukraine conflict. According to Wang, the United States is more focused on identifying adversaries than pursuing peace in the Russia-Ukraine situation.



He called on United States authorities to stop making unfounded accusations and instead contribute constructively to finding a political resolution to the crisis. Wang emphasized that China is neither the originator nor a participant in the Ukraine conflict. He reiterated China's commitment to peace and dialogue, highlighting Beijing's active support for establishing a balanced, effective, and sustainable European security framework.

