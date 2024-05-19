Qatar To Host 2024 Global Security Forum Exploring 'Strategic Competition: The Complexity Of Interdependence'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

From May 20 to 22, Qatar will host the 2024 Global Security Forum, bringing together international leaders, security experts, and policymakers. The forum, held under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, will explore the theme 'Strategic Competition: The Complexity of Interdependence.' This prestigious event will examine the intricate dynamics of global security, addressing a wide range of challenges and opportunities shaped by our interconnected world.

This exclusive, invite-only event will convene a distinguished global ensemble of government officials, ministers, security and law enforcement agencies, and media personalities. Notable attendees include Rwandan President His Excellency Paul Kagame; Iraq's Prime Minister, His Excellency Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani; His Excellency K Shanmugam, Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Law of the Republic of Singapore; His Excellency Ali Ihusaan, Minister of Home Affairs of the Republic of Maldives; and His Excellency Robert Dussey, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, and African Integration of Togo.

The forum will begin with opening remarks by Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, setting the stage for the ensuing discussions by highlighting Qatar's critical role in fostering international dialogue and cooperation amid increasing global tensions.

The program features a series of ministerial fireside chats, high-level speeches, and panel discussions addressing various issues such as the impact of global strategic competition on small states, the consequences of the war in Gaza, the evolving international threat landscape, post-conflict reconciliation, hostage situations and their resolution, Africa's security challenges, national security and counter-terrorism, threats to human security in the Global South, and the implications of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies in potentially sparking a modern-day arms race.

Additionally, the forum will host numerous open and closed side events focused on conflict resolution, education, and law enforcement cooperation and relations.

Commenting on this year's edition, Colin P Clarke, Director of Research at The Soufan Group, remarked,“The forum plays a pivotal role in addressing the evolving threats facing a world now beset with massive geopolitical challenges.” He added,“The forum discussions are critical for understanding and navigating the complexities of global security in our interconnected world. The insights gained here in Qatar will significantly enhance our collective efforts to address pressing international challenges effectively, paving the way for innovative solutions and stronger partnerships to help us achieve and maintain global peace and stability.”

The insights from this year's forum will be compiled into a comprehensive report, summarizing the forward-looking strategies discussed in the sessions. This report will cover various aspects of global security, including technological advancements, geopolitical tensions, and collaborative frameworks for peace.

The Global Security Forum 2024, organised by the Qatar International Academy for Security Studies (QIASS) and The Soufan Center, is held in collaboration with several high-level agencies and institutions. These include the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED), New America Foundation, Defense One, and The Soufan Group.

Participants can join the 6th edition virtually through the forum's official website, globalsecurityforum.