Qatar To Test Air Taxi, Electric Delivery Planes Early 2025

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Transport has put plans to test the services of the electric air taxi and electric delivery planes in the early 2025, as it continues implementing its strategies that aim for developing and operating an integrated mobility ecosystem in Qatar.
The Ministry has applied for all the necessary approvals and coordination matters with the Qatari bodies concerned, to go ahead with such test runs.
This step will contribute to supporting the performance of Qatar's transportation sector by introducing the new concept of air mobility, which uses latest global technologies and artificial intelligence (AI), thereby enhancing the public transit system's integration, coherence, sustainability, and eco-friendliness.
This comes as it aims to achieving the goals of the Third Qatar National Development Strategy (NDS3). NDS3 focuses on benefiting from advanced technologies, and achieving sustainable development and economic diversification, further boosting Qatar's leading global position on the transportation map, leading to achieving the pillars of the Qatar National Vision 2030.
