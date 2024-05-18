Foundation Stone Was Laid For Karkhulu Village In Jabrayil

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attendedthe groundbreaking ceremony for the village of Karkhulu in Jabrayildistrict, Azernews reports.

The head of state received a briefing on the upcomingdevelopment work in the village.

Karkhulu, situated within the administrative boundaries ofJabrayil district, is bordered to the north by theAhmadbayli-Horadiz-Minjivan-Aghbend highway and to the south andsoutheast by the Horadiz-Aghbend railway line.

The development plans for Karkhulu aim to cover an area of 313hectares by 2040. This includes the construction of 940 individualhouses and several multi-story residential buildings to accommodate4,428 residents. The village infrastructure will includeadministrative buildings, community clubs, family and sports healthcentres, commercial and household service buildings, and smallbusiness facilities. Furthermore, the master plan entails theconstruction of two secondary schools and four kindergartens.

The initial phase of development, aligned with the First StateProgram on the Great Return until 2026, will cover an area of 125hectares. Plans for this phase include the construction of 145individual houses to accommodate 691 residents.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a foundation stone for the villageof Karkhulu.