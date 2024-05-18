Ministry Of Defense Leadership Holds Meeting With Military Officials

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nazrin Abdul

The First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the GeneralStaff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel-General Karim Valiyev, alongwith the Deputy Minister of Defense and Commander of the GroundForces, Lieutenant-General Hikmat Mirzayev, met with militaryofficials at the mobilization preparation training camp, Azernews reports citing the Ministry ofDefense.

During the meeting, Colonel-General Karim Valiyev highlightedthe positive results of the successful reforms in the army underthe leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev.

The First Deputy Minister of Defense emphasized the importanceof regularly conducting training sessions to ensure plannedmobilization preparation, the creation of mobilization resources,and maintaining the combat readiness of reservists at a highlevel.

The Chief of the General Staff expressed interest in theprovision and practical exercises of military officials. Heconveyed the Defense Minister's directives to the relevantofficials, focusing on increasing their professional level,adapting the training to real combat conditions, and usingtechnological innovations to effectively apply newly adoptedweapons and combat techniques.

Specific tasks have been assigned to the commanders of militaryunits to further enhance the quality of the training and improvethe professionalism of the personnel involved.