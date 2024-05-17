Dogwif(WIF), A MEME Coin, Will Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list WIF, a Meme coin on Solana blockchain, in the Zoo Zone. For all CoinW users, the WIF/USDT will be officially available for trading on 17th May 2024, at 10:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of WIF, we are launching the“Join the WIF bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet” event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.







About Dogwif (WIF)

Dogwif, inspired by the viral“Dogwifhat” meme, has taken the crypto world by storm. Since its inception, the project has garnered immense popularity, resonating with a global community of meme enthusiasts and cryptocurrency investors alike.

Key Highlights of Dogwif (WIF):

– Widespread Adoption: The Dogwif project boasts nearly 140,000 holders, reflecting its widespread appeal and growing user base.

– Market Cap and Liquidity: With a current market capitalization of $3 billion and a robust liquidity pool of $24 million, WIF has solidified its position as a leading digital asset.

– Top Meme Coin on Solana: As the highest-valued meme coin on the Solana chain, WIF ranks among the top fifty projects by market capitalization.

– Strong Community Support: Dogwif has an impressive social media presence, with 85,700 followers on Twitter and 26,914 active members in its Telegram group.

Tokenonomics

The total supply of Dogwif tokens is capped at 990 million, ensuring a finite supply that enhances its value proposition. This economic model is designed to foster long-term growth and stability within the Dogwif ecosystem.

$5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 5,000 USDT equivalent WIF prize pool will be up for grabs from May 17th, 2024, at 10:00 to May 23th, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of $5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .