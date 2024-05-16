Kuwait Amir's Rep. Thanks Bahrain King For Hosting Arab Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 16 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable of thanks to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on Thursday.

"My entourage and I would like, as we leave the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain after attending the 33rd Arab Summit on behalf of His Highness the Amir, to express profound gratitude for the hospitality we received during our stay," he wrote in his message.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmad spoke highly of the great efforts made by Bahrain and neat arrangements for the Arab Summit which was held under "exceptional conditions" in the Arab region and beyond.

He prayed for Allah, the Almighty, to help the Arab countries in their efforts to strengthen unity and cooperation and meet the aspirations of the Arab peoples for secure and prosperous future.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmad wished King Hamad everlasting wellbeing, and sisterly Bahrain more progress and prosperity. (end)

gb









