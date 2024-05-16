Optimal Blue Announces 'Optimize Your Advantage' To Showcase How Its Capital Markets Platform Puts Lenders In Control Of Their Margins

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) PLANO, Texas, May 16, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Optimal Blue announced the launch of its Optimize Your Advantage campaign in advance of the MBA Secondary and Capital Markets Conference. This comprehensive brand initiative highlights the value and innovation the company delivers to clients. Through Optimal Blue's position as the housing industry's only end-to-end capital markets platform, lenders and other market participants have greater control of their profit margins, giving them distinct advantages, regardless of market conditions. In turn, they are better positioned to make housing finance accessible to more American borrowers.







“'Optimize Your Advantage' illustrates how Optimal Blue helps lenders effectively manage and significantly improve their return on investment,” said Sara Holtz, chief marketing officer of Optimal Blue.“There are benefits to working with a nimble partner like Optimal Blue that can anticipate and quickly deliver the innovations clients need to operate efficiently and profitably. In turn, these lenders can help more borrowers fulfill the dream of homeownership – a momentous purpose that requires a proven partner with the technology, network, data, and expertise necessary to succeed in dynamic markets. We're incredibly proud of the fact that Optimal Blue is the only provider that delivers on these needs from pricing accuracy to pipeline risk management, and every step in between.”

The campaign showcases the interconnectedness of Optimal Blue's ever-growing network. Through an API-first approach, the company bridges critical connections between the primary and secondary mortgage markets to the benefit of the larger industry. This network brings together hundreds of thousands of individual lenders, investors, brokers, and vendors to yield constant value by way of knowledge-sharing and real-time, competitive benchmarking.

Further, Optimal Blue's technology and data offerings form a critical, complete, and scalable capital markets infrastructure – from the time an American borrower looks into homes they can afford in terms of accurate product and pricing options, to when a lender considers originating a mortgage, through rate locking, counterparty oversight, pipeline hedging, securitization and trading, and on through the valuation of mortgage servicing rights and portfolio monitoring for additional lead generation opportunities.

The company was acquired by Constellation Software in September 2023, and this new campaign marks Optimal Blue's continued commitment to the future of mortgage lending and secondary marketing. Through Constellation's independent ownership model, Optimal Blue operates as a distinct entity with access to resources and best practice sharing from its parent company.

“Optimal Blue has been setting the pace of innovation and product delivery in the capital markets space for decades, and a key to that long-term success is our company's ability to continuously innovate and evolve for the market's needs,” said Scott Smith, interim CEO of Optimal Blue and president of Andromeda, Constellation Software.“Our clients are the driving motivation behind everything we do, and we're pleased to shine a light on the unique value Optimal Blue brings to their success.”

The campaign will include efforts to further enhance Optimal Blue's existing client advocacy program, through which the company solicits client feedback that is used to directly inform innovation. Enhancements to the advocacy program will include additional value-add forums for clients, as well as new brand initiatives to showcase Optimal Blue's value in action through client spotlights.

About Optimal Blue

Optimal Blue effectively bridges the primary and secondary mortgage markets to deliver the industry's only end-to-end capital markets platform. The company helps lenders of all sizes and scopes operate profitably and efficiently so they can fulfill the momentous role of helping American borrowers achieve the dream of homeownership, regardless of market dynamics. Through innovative technology, a network of interconnectivity, rich data insights, and expertise gathered over more than 20 years, Optimal Blue is an experienced partner that allows lenders to optimize their advantage from pricing accuracy to margin protection, and every step in between.

