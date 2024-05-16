(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Foresight Autonomous Holdings (NASDAQ: FRSX) (TASE: FRSX) , an innovator in automotive vision solutions, is welcoming the finalization of a new federal motor vehicle safety standard. Finalized by the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (“NHTSA”), the regulation requires automatic emergency braking (“AEB”) systems in all new passenger cars and light trucks manufactured by September 2029. According to the company, the regulation highlights the critical role thermal imaging plays in enhancing vehicle safety through superior object and pedestrian detection in challenging lighting conditions. Foresight Autonomous Holdings believes that its thermal imaging technology offers superior pedestrian detection, perfectly complementing existing AEB systems and addressing the requirements of the new U.S. regulation.“The company believes that being a pioneering innovator of automotive vision solutions using groundbreaking stereoscopic thermal imaging technology, gives it a significant advantage in offering safer AEB solutions,” the announcement reads. In addition, Foresight Autonomous Holdings believes it can help its customers comply with NHTSA standards and can offer vehicle manufacturers a readily available sophisticated and affordable thermal imaging solution engineered to save lives on roads.
About Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
Foresight is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both“in-line-of-sight” vision systems and“beyond-line-of-sight” accident-prevention solutions. Foresight's vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration and dense three-dimensional (“3D”) point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile's cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics. For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit .
