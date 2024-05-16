OIC Secretary-General’s Statement on International Day of Families

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 15 May 2024



As the world celebrates the 30th anniversary of International Day of Families on 15th May 2024, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, stated that the OIC has consistently spotlighted the importance of the family and its role in achieving sustainable development, ensuring social welfare and addressing economic, cultural and social challenges.

Secretary-General Taha indicated that this year’s celebration rolls out under the theme ‘Families and Climate Change’. It is of prime significance, he said, that families across the world be empowered through proper awareness-raising programs for sustainable action to protect and preserve our planet’s climate.

The Secretary-General encourages OIC Member States and the international community to dedicate their efforts to effectively come to grips with the challenges emanating from climate change by seeking collectively to build a sustainable future for the rising generations.



Secretary General Taha pointed out that the OIC General Secretariat has drawn up, in close coordination with relevant OIC Organs and Institutions, a major document on Islamic values relative to women and children, in line with the Resolutions adopted by the Council of Foreign Ministers.



He underscored the call made in the Banjul Declaration that was issued by the OIC 15th Islamic Summit Conference held over 04-05 May 2024 for “ …the need for more international efforts to protect the rights of women, children, youth, the elderly and people with special needs as well as Islamic family values.” The recently pervasive discourse on gender and sexual orientation, he emphasized, is utterly destructive of the very concept of family and may ultimately damage the structure of whole societies.

Secretary-General Taha mentioned that no celebration of International Families Day this year would be legitimate without nourishing a thought for the Palestinian families who are going through extreme duress in the Gaza Strip and other parts of occupied Palestine due to the dehumanizing aggression led and executed by Israeli forces.

Secretary-General Taha added that the dramatic ramifications of climate change in many parts of the world entail, so is the conviction of the OIC, the design of a coherent and cohesive approach to pre-empt any risks, whether arising from climate change or from the distortion of human values, that may seriously threaten families.







