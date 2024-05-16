Azerbaijan MFA Urges France To Stop Smear Campaign Against Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “We completely reject yet another claim by the Minister of theInterior of France, Gérard Darmanin, against Azerbaijan and onalleged relations between Azerbaijan and New Caledonia'sindependence leaders in his interview with France-2 on May 16,2024,” Azernews reports, citing the spokespersonof the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aykhan Hajizada, ashe said in the statement.

“First and foremost, we once again strongly condemn the Frenchside's insulting expressions against Azerbaijan and urge to stopthe smear campaign against Azerbaijan with unacceptableaccusations, such as the massacre of Armenians.

It would be more appropriate if the French Minister of theInterior recalled the history of his country committing crimesagainst humanity towards local peoples and the brutal murder ofmillions of innocent people as part of its colonial policyimplemented for many years.

Moreover, instead of accusing Azerbaijan of allegedly supportingpro-independence protests in New Caledonia, the Minister of theInterior of France should focus on his country's failed policytowards the overseas territories that led to such protests.

We once again call on France to stop baseless claims against ourcountry,” reads the statement.