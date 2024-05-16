Recipe Unlimited – Gastronomous Technologies Partner To Set New Standards Of Excellence And Productivity In The Culinary Landscape

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) VAUGHAN, Canada – Recipe Unlimited and Gastronomous Technologies announced their strategic partnership today aimed at revolutionizing kitchen operations in the restaurant industry.

Recipe, Canada's largest full-service restaurant company, is embarking on a new venture by testing state-of-the-art automation of the“flame grill” at select Harvey's restaurants across Ontario called the Chronogrill.

After over two years of meticulous development by the Gastronomous team, an industry-leading automation firm, this innovative solution incorporates AI, advanced vision systems, and industrial-grade automation to grill the perfect burger in half the time while reducing energy consumption.

“The goal of integrating this cutting-edge technology is to deliver an exceptional guest experience by serving top-quality flame-grilled burgers 100 percent of the time while simultaneously increasing our speed of service and lowering our environmental impact,” says David Colebrook, president of Limited Service Dining for Recipe.

Utilizing Internet-of-Things connectivity, the system provides detailed operational insights, 24/7 remote monitoring, and seamless service support.

Kevork Sevadjian, CEO of Gastronomous Technologies, echoes David Colebrook's sentiments, emphasizing the success of the collaboration.

“Recipe has been an exceptional partner throughout this journey,” he remarks.“Recipe's forward-thinking leadership and their team's collaboration have been instrumental in realizing the potential of this partnership. This milestone not only marks a significant achievement for Recipe but also heralds a new era of innovation for the entire restaurant industry.”

