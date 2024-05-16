Punyam Has Started ISO 27037 Certification Consultancy Services

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) A creative consulting company, as Punyam provides a wide range of sectors with ISO system certifications and sustainable solutions. Punyam is thrilled to begin offering ISO 27037 certification consulting services in India and all over the world. The international standard ISO/IEC 27037:2012 provides practical and general methods for managing potential digital evidence and is specifically designed for individuals such as forensic laboratory managers, incident response specialists, Digital Evidence First Responders (DEFRs), and Digital Evidence Specialists (DESs). It offers guidelines for the identification, collection, acquisition, and preservation of digital evidence.



Due to changing cyber dangers as well as legal and regulatory obligations, handling digital evidence is essential in the digital era. To ensure the integrity, validity, and admissibility of digital evidence in judicial proceedings, ISO 27037 provides a thorough framework for maintaining the evidence throughout its lifecycle. In addition to ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27002, ISO/IEC 27037 is an international standard that offers further implementation guidelines for control requirements pertaining to the acquisition of digital evidence. It can be used without regard to these criteria, which were most recently revised in 2018.



A qualified team of ISO/IEC 27037 consultants at Punyam assist people and institutions that handle digital evidence in implementing ISO/IEC 27037 and obtaining ISO/IEC 27000 series certification in a timely and economical manner. Punyam's team of ISO/IEC 27037 consultants actively assists digital forensic labs and related entities that work with digital evidence in creating and putting into place a management system and procedures that adhere to ISO/IEC 27037: 2012 standards.



Being one of the top providers of ISO/IEC 27037 consulting services in India, Punyam has a staff of highly skilled ISO 27037 consultants who can assist you in implementing the standards and obtaining certification in a timely and economical manner.



About Punyam

Punyam is among the leading Indian providers of consultancy services for management system certification, including ISO certification. For all major national and international management system standards, including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 22000, ISO 27001, ISO/IEC 17025, ISO/IEC 17020, ISO 50001, BRC food, BRC IoP, IFS, API, SEDEX Certification, FSSC 22000, RC 14001, Six Sigma, and (5S), among others, they provide guidance on documentation, training, system implementation, and certification. The ISO certification consulting and other services are beneficial to businesses in the manufacturing and service sectors, including those in the food, pharmaceutical, construction, IT, healthcare, hotel and tourism, calibration and testing laboratories, education, automotive, oil and petrochemical, power, textile, and many more industries.



