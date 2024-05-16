China And Russia Deepen Economic Cooperation Despite Sanctions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a high-stakes meeting in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed expanding economic ties and addressing the Ukraine conflict.



This visit marked Putin's first overseas trip since starting his fifth term and his first visit to China since October 2023.



Xi praised the resilience of China-Russia relations, highlighting their mutual respect and benefit.



He emphasized that their stable relationship aids both nations and promotes regional and global peace and prosperity.



Putin noted the solid cooperation between Moscow and Beijing. He identified China as Russia's main trade and economic partner.







Despite Western sanctions aimed at curbing their development, Putin stated that 90% of bilateral payments are settled in rubles and yuan.



He also pointed out energy, industry, and agriculture as key cooperation areas.



The two leaders attended a ceremony at the Great Hall of the People and planned to celebrate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations at a gala concert.



Putin's itinerary also included a visit to Harbin and a trade exhibition.



Xi's recent European tour sets the context for his meeting with Putin. In Europe, Xi met French President Emmanuel Macron and called for a global truce during the Paris Olympics.



Xi's engagement with European leaders, including those from Serbia and Hungary, underscores China's growing influence.



Trade between China and Russia has surged following Western sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.



For example, Russia has become China's largest export market for gasoline cars.



However, the US has increased pressure on commercial links between the two countries to limit the supply of dual-use goods that could support Moscow's war effort.



Observers are keenly watching for any shifts in China's stance on Russia's war in Ukraine.

China-Russia Strategic Partnership

The strategic partnership between China and Russia, accelerated by the Ukraine conflict, represents a significant geopolitical development.



Western nations view this partnership critically, accusing China of not doing enough to pressure Russia over its actions in Ukraine.



In summary, the meeting between Xi and Putin underscores the deepening economic and strategic ties between China and Russia.



This partnership is crucial in the context of global geopolitical dynamics and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.



Their collaboration reflects a significant shift in the international power balance, influencing global stability and economic patterns.

