Emirates Invites UAE's Cabin Crew Candidates To Exclusive Events

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 16 May 2024 : Live in the UAE and dream of living the Emirates cabin crew life? If yes, Emirates has just the ticket for you.

On the back of its incredibly successful financial results and profit share, the airline is hosting a series of exclusive events in Dubai for those eager to be a part of its iconic cabin crew community. The five-star invite-only events, designed exclusively for those who live and work in the UAE, are open to all nationalities.

To be shortlisted for the events, all aspirants need to do is check-out the eligibility criteria and fill in a simple online application form here.

Top 5 reasons to become an Emirates cabin crew:

Travel for work with friends: Emirates' crew fly to and explore more than 130 stunning places spanning six continents – from the Americas to Australasia. They experience the rich tapestry of cultures, food, lifestyles, history, terrain, and insights that shape their personalities and make them future fit. Crew from 140 nationalities work together as a team and forge friendships for life.Relish pay and perks: cabin crew enjoy a competitive salary, flying pay, layover expenses and are eligible for profit share. Their wanderlust is supported with annual leave, annual leave flight tickets, and deeply discounted tickets for themselves, dependants, wider family, and friends, which make for memorable holidays. Excellent medical, dental and life insurance cover, transport to and from work, and free laundry services for uniforms make life stress-free. In Dubai, crew stay in furnished accommodation, and during layovers across the globe in 4- to 5-star hotels.The FACE card, exclusively for cabin crew, and the Emirates Platinum card available to all employees, offer a range of exclusive privileges and discounts across thousands of brands, retail stores, clubs, hotels, resorts, and much more, locally and globally.Learn skills for life: Onboard, Emirates' cabin crew are not just renowned for their best inflight service, they're the champions of safety, security, and medical emergencies. New recruits learn leadership and life-saving skills in Safety & Emergency Procedures, essential first aid in Group Medical Training, observational and industry insights in Security sessions. They receive skincare, nutrition, and wellbeing advice in the Image and Uniform sessions, and are coached on the pillars of Emirates' hospitality and award-winning onboard food and beverage offering in Service training.Crew have access to a host of learning and development opportunities at the Emirates Training College, on LinkedIn Learning and on the internal Future Skills portal. In 2023-24, 18,600 Emirates Group employees worldwide upskilled themselves with courses. MIRA, the extended reality virtual training for crew, unveiled during Dubai Airshow 2023, is a game changer.Those interested in higher education and doctorate programmes can get their degrees and PhDs at a discount with Emirates Aviation University, the region's premier aviation-related academic institution.Climb the career ladder: cabin crew have planned and personalised career paths as their performance promotes them from Economy to Business to First Class teams and onwards to leadership roles as Cabin Supervisors and Pursers. Once crew decide to hang up their wings, many find success in ground roles as trainers, cabin crew management, recruiters, and in roles across the organisation.Be recognised and rewarded: like all employees at the Emirates Group, cabin crew are recognised for their outstanding contributions and for being inspirational role models. Many are proud recipients of the Najm Chairman's Awards – the highest honour at the Emirates Group, and regularly receive Najm certificates and cash prizes for their heroic efforts.

In 2023-24, the Emirates Group awarded 21,000 Najms worth AED 2 million.

Emirates currently has 22,000 cabin crew members and are looking to recruit 5,000 in this financial year.