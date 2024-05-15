Bike Rider Dies In Crash Between Two Cars In Delhi, Two Held (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) A 65-year-old man riding a motorcycle died after he was allegedly crushed between two cars following an accident in Delhi on Wednesday, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Kishan Lal, a resident of Khanpur.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Vichitra Veer, said that at around 10 a.m. information regarding an accident was received at the Rajouri Garden police station.

Upon reaching the spot, the police shifted Kishan Lal to the DDU Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

"During initial investigation, it was found that a Ford Endeavour collided with a motorcycle and subsequently hit a BMW in front of the bike," the DCP said, adding that the police have apprehended the accused identified as Gaurav Soni (27), a resident of Nangloi, and Kunal Katyal (34), a resident of Rani Bagh.

“Gaurav runs a cafe in the Model Town area,” the officer said.