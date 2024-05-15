'Indian 2': Kamal Haasan, Shankar's Film To Release On THIS Date

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan and filmmaker Shankar's long-awaited film 'Indian 2' is expected to open in cinemas in different languages on July 12. An formal statement on the revised release date is likely in the coming days. As verified by Kamal Haasan, the post-production work on 'Indian 2' is moving quickly. Director Shankar has alternated between 'Indian 2' and 'Game Changer' for the past three months.

There is talk in the trade circles about 'Indian 2' being out in July. According to producers and distributors, the creators have decided on July 12 as the release date.

Earlier this year, Kamal Haasan talked with The Hindu about 'Indian 2' and 'Indian 3'.

He stated, "I cannot make up for lost time. Furthermore, we cannot increase manufacturing speed since quantity is irrelevant to quality. We accomplished 'Indian 2' and 'Indian 3'. The post-production of 'Indian 2' is now underway. We'll start working on 'Indian 3' post-production after we finish it."

'Indian 2' has encountered several difficulties in recent years. A crane accident on the film site killed four persons and halted production. In addition, director Shankar and Lyca Productions disagreed over money concerns. After numerous rounds of discussions, the difficulties were resolved.

The shooting of 'Indian 2' and 'Indian 3' has now been completed. Shankar directed the film, and he and B Jeyamohan wrote the screenplay together. The film stars Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Samuthirakani in prominent parts.

The film, produced jointly by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, has music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Ravi Varman, and editing by Sreekar Prasad.

