Umerov Appoints Chief Of Main Missile And Artillery Directorate Of General Staff Of Armed Forces Of Ukraine To Another Area Of Activity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Brigadier General Serhii Baranov, Chief of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that by order of Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, he had been assigned to another area of activity.

According to Ukrinform, Baranov posted this on Facebook .

The General said that“by the order of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, he was appointed to an equally important and responsible area of activity.”



Baranov thanked everyone“who was there, who helped and supported the Missile Forces and Artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

As reported, Baranov has been the Chief of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since 2023.