T20 World Cup 2024: Team India's Path To Semi-Final In Guyana Hinges On Knockout Success

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India has been allocated the Guyana semi-final in the T20 World Cup 2024, set to take place on June 27, pending their qualification for the knockouts. According to the ICC's playing conditions for the tournament, accessed by ESPNcricinfo, this arrangement has been confirmed.

The decision to allot India the semi-final in Guyana is likely due to considerations of match timings. The first semi-final, scheduled to be held in Tarouba, Trinidad, is a night fixture slated for 8:30 pm local time on June 26, translating to 6:00 am on June 27 in India. Conversely, the semi-final in Guyana will commence at 10:30 am local time, providing a more viewer-friendly time slot of 8:00 pm in India.

India's T20 World Cup squad sees the inclusion of players such as Pant, Dube, and Samson, indicating a strong lineup for the tournament.

In addition, the playing conditions specify that there will be no reserve day for the second semi-final. Instead, 250 minutes of extra time have been allotted to the match, compared to the 190 minutes allocated to the first semi-final and the final, both of which have reserve days, to facilitate completion in the event of weather interruptions.

The tight schedule of the tournament allows for only a one-day gap between the second semi-final and the final, necessitating the extension of extra time for the former.

However, potential challenges may arise in case of persistent rain during the second semi-final, as ICC regulations dictate that a decisive result can only be achieved if both teams have batted for at least ten overs each. Unlike most T20 games where a result can be determined with just five overs of the second innings, this rule applies specifically to knockout matches in the T20 World Cup, ensuring fair play and competition integrity. Similar protocols were followed during the semi-finals and final of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

