Ukraine, Luxembourg Begin Negotiations On Security Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Luxembourg have launched bilateral negotiations to sign a security cooperation agreement.

The Office of the President of Ukraine announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine and Luxembourg have launched bilateral negotiations on a security cooperation and long-term support agreement. President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Luxembourg Luc Frieden agreed to start working on the document during a telephone conversation a day earlier," the post reads.

According to the president's website , the Ukrainian negotiating delegation is headed by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak. Today's round of talks was led by Deputy Head of the Office Ihor Zhovkva.

"We are grateful to Luxembourg for its consistent support and leadership, especially on such issues as co-chairing the IT coalition, military assistance, and support for Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO. I am convinced that all of this will be reflected in our security agreement," Zhovkva said.

According to the press service, the parties thoroughly elaborated the text of the draft agreement, discussed the content of specific provisions, and approved further steps. They noted significant progress towards signing the document following the first round.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine