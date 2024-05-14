Defense Ministers Of Ukraine And Turkey Discuss Enhancing Cooperation In Military Sphere

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a visit to Ankara, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed with Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler the issue of deepening cooperation between the two countries in the defense sector.

Umerov reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“Today in Ankara, I had the honor to meet with the Minister of National Defense of Turkey Yaşar Güler. We discussed issues of deepening cooperation between our countries in the defense sector. We emphasized the importance of strengthening the strategic partnership between Ukraine and Turkey,” Umerov said.

The Minister added that an expanded meeting was also held with the participation of the delegations, where they discussed in detail the prospects for further cooperation.

“I briefed my Turkish counterpart in detail on the situation at the frontline. A special focus was the security situation in the Black Sea region,” the Minister said.

As reported earlier, today the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Hakan Fidan.