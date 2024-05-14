               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Orascom Development Holding (ODH) Q1 2024 Conference Call Invitation


5/14/2024 2:19:30 PM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Orascom Development Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
14.05.2024 / 11:59 CET/CEST

Orascom Development Holding (ODH) Q1 2024 Conference Call Invitation Orascom Development Holding (ODH) invites you to its Q1 2024 results conference call on 21st May 2024 at 3:00 PM CET (Zurich Time). The call will start with a presentation from Omar El Hamamsy (Chief Executive Officer), Ashraf Nessim (Chief Financial Officer), and Ahmed Abou El Ella (IR Director), followed by a Q&A session. A registration is not required. The presentation will be available on our website on results day at 7:00 AM CET under the below link;


Dial-in details:
Click here for the Webinar link
Event number: 994 8958 8504
Event password: 928564

About Orascom Development Holding AG:Orascom Development Holding (ODH) is a leading developer of fully integrated towns, including hotels, private villas, apartments, leisure facilities such as golf courses, marinas, and supporting infrastructure. Orascom Development Holding's diversified portfolio is spread over seven jurisdictions (Egypt, UAE, Oman, Switzerland, Morocco, Montenegro, and the United Kingdom). The group currently operates ten destinations: five in Egypt (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights, O-West, and Byoum), The Cove in the United Arab Emirates, Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman, Luštica Bay in Montenegro, and West Carclaze Garden Village in the United Kingdom. The shares of ODH are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
For more information, please visit .

Contact for Investors:













Ahmed Abou El Ella










Director of Investor Relations







Tel: +20 224 61 89 61
Mobile: +20 122129 5555















Email: ...


EQS Group

