ONGC Unveils Cutting-Edge Cementing Units In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, May 14 (KNN) Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has taken a major step towards technological advancement and environmental responsibility by launching four state-of-the-art cementing units in Ahmedabad.

These units, crucial for the cementing process in oil wells, are equipped with advanced technology to improve performance, quality, and compliance with environmental standards.

The new cementing units feature advanced automation capabilities and a modern slurry mixing system, ensuring superior consistency and precise control over cement parameters.

The transition from manual to automated operations enhances operational efficiency and safety measures.

Furthermore, the units are outfitted with computerized systems that meticulously record technical data during cementing operations, facilitating analysis and compliance tracking.

The new mixing system significantly reduces dry cement ejection, mitigating operational and health hazards.

In line with ONGC's commitment to sustainability, these units adhere to BS-6 standards, highlighting the company's commitment to environmental stewardship.

With these innovations, Ahmedabad's Cementing Services are poised to bolster drilling and work-over operations, offering enhanced technical expertise and operational efficiency.

During the previous fiscal year, the unit executed 645 successful cementing jobs, reaffirming its indispensable role in project success and efficiency.

