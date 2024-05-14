Five Teenage Boys Drown In River During Picnic In UP's Jalaun

(MENAFN- IANS) Jalaun (UP), May 14 (IANS) Five teenage boys, who had gone for a picnic at Betwa River in UP's Jalaun district, drowned while taking a bath, police said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said that the victims were identified as Aryan,16, Anubhav Bundela,17, Shiva, 16, Mahendra Pratap,17, and Hemant,17 -- all residents of Bagaura locality of Orai Kotwali area.

The incident occurred on Monday late evening when the five boys went for a picnic and were taking a bath in the Salaghat of the Betwa River in the Kotra area. They slipped into deep water and drowned, the SP said.

The matter came to light when some villagers saw the boys' clothes, motorcycle and scooter on the banks of the river and informed the police, he said.

Later, the victim's family members also reached the ghat and identified their clothes.

National Disaster Response Force personnel fished out the bodies from the river on Tuesday after which they were sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, the SP added.