Alert, Alert, Alert.. Ravindra Jadeja Given Out For Obstructing The Field

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, May 12 (IANS): Ravindra Jadeja is given out for obstructing the field after the left-arm all-rounder intentionally stopped the ball from hitting the stumps on an attempted run out during Match 61 of Indian Premier League 2024 against Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings won the match by 5 wickets, reaching 145/5 in 18.2 overs chasing Rajasthan Royals' total of 141/5.