China achieves milestone in transportation sector with development of 100kg liquid hydrogen system for cars

(MENAFN) According to reports from the Chinese News Agency (Xinhua) on Sunday, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation announced a significant milestone in the country's transportation sector. They revealed the successful development of the first 100-kg liquid hydrogen system designed for installation in cars, marking a notable breakthrough in China's efforts to advance sustainable transportation technologies.



The newly developed system, considered a fundamental component for heavy trucks utilizing liquid hydrogen as a power source, is entirely domestically produced. It is poised to revolutionize the capabilities of heavy hydrogen-powered trucks, enabling them to achieve an impressive range of over 1,000 kilometers on a single charge. This advancement is expected to significantly enhance the viability and practicality of hydrogen-fueled vehicles in China's automotive landscape.



In comparison to previous systems, the newly developed technology boasts a remarkable 20% increase in physical storage volume, all within the same overall dimensions. Additionally, it promises substantial cost savings, with reported reductions of over 30%. These improvements are anticipated to not only enhance the efficiency and performance of hydrogen-powered vehicles but also contribute to the broader adoption of environmentally friendly transportation solutions.



Experts from the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation affirm that the new system, with its capacity to store up to 100 kilograms of hydrogen, meets international standards in terms of system quality, hydrogen storage density, and refueling time. This achievement underscores China's commitment to driving innovation and sustainability in the transportation sector while aligning with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change.

MENAFN12052024000045015682ID1108202906