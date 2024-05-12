PM Modi Doing Roadshow After BJP's Dismal Performance In First 3 Phases In Bihar: Lalu

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, May 12 (IANS) Ahead of the roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Patna, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav took a dig at him and said that he is doing the roadshow after BJP's dismal performance in the first three phases of the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar.

He further said that what benefit Bihar will get from the PM's roadshow.

“The people of Bihar are not fools. They know very well that even after taking 39 MPs out of 40 MPs, they developed Gujarat instead of Bihar. All the investments were taken to Gujarat despite Bihar having been with NDA for a long time. These people come to visit Bihar after five years,” Yadav said in a post on his social media platform X.

“Bihar has brought them on the street after the first three phases of election and it will make them to roam in lanes in the remaining four phases of the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

“He (PM Narendra Modi) had said in 2014 that he would open a sugar mill and drink tea made of sugar that is produced from this mill. 10 years have gone by, what happened to your promise? He failed to open a small sugar mill in the state as per his promise. He has not been able to fulfil even an iota of his big promises in the last 10 years,” Yadav said.

“He did not give central university status to the 100-year-old historic Patna University despite the chief minister of his own ally pleading before him from the stage,” he said.

PM Narendra Modi will be holding a roadshow in Patna later in the day. Security agencies have made elaborate arrangements on the route of the roadshow.

Starting from Patna's Dak Bungalow Chowk, passing through SP Verma Road, Exhibition Road, Uma Cinema Hall, Kadam Kuan, Sahitya Sammelan Bhawan, Thakurbari Road and Bakarganj, the roadshow will culminate at Udyog Bhawan.