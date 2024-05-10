(MENAFN- Baystreet) Strong Gains for TSX

TSX at one-month High
Stocks Start Day on Right Foot
Futures Fade as Miners Weigh
Stocks End Negative
Glenn Wilkins - Friday, May 10, 2024







TSX Looks for Breakout Sun Life in FocusFutures for Canada's main stock index advanced on Friday, tracking a surge in commodity prices, while investors awaited an employment reading for more clues on the monetary policy path of the country's central bank.The TSX Composite dumped 31.46 points to conclude Wednesday at 22,290.62.June futures hiked 0.7% Friday.The Canadian dollar bowed 0.01 cents to 73.11 cents U.S.Sun Life Financial on Thursday missed core profit estimates for the first time in 12 quarters, hurt by weakness in the U.S., a region where it has been expanding.On the economic calendar, Statistics Canada says the economy created 90,000 jobs in April, and the unemployment rate was unchanged at 6.1%.ON BAYSTREETThe TSX Venture Exchange grabbed 5.93 points, or 1%, Thursday to 595.95.ON WALLSTREETU.S. stock futures rose Friday, putting the Dow Jones Industrial Average on track for another winning session.Futures for the 30-stock index jumped 101 points, or 0.3%, to 39,637.Futures for the S&P 500 regained 17.75 points, or 0.3%, at 5,256.75.Futures for the NASDAQ Composite resurfaced 77.5 points, or 0.4%, to 18,292.The Dow enters Friday riding a seven-day winning streak, its longest since a nine-day run seen in December. The S&P 500 also advanced Thursday, closing above 5,200 for the first time since early April.Investors have been more optimistic lately after the Federal Reserve indicated the next move is unlikely to be a hike, pointing to a cap on interest rates that could be bullish for equities. A strong earnings season, as well as some softer labour data, have also bolstered confidence in the stock outlook.Stocks are on pace for a winning week as of Thursday's close. The Dow has gained 1.8%. The S&P 500 captured 1.7% and the NASDAQ Composite was higher by 1.2%.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 progressed 0.4%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index popped 2.3%.Oil prices climbed 41 cents to $79.67 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices took on $32.80 to $2,373.10 U.S. an ounce.

