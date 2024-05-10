               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Shirin Su Bath Inaugurated In Shusha After Restoration


5/10/2024 8:09:47 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and FirstLady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening of the Shirin Su Bath inShusha after its restoration, Azernews reports.

MENAFN10052024000195011045ID1108197829


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search