Changing Rafah's Palestinian Identity Unacceptable -- Abu Rodeineh

CAIRO, May 10 (KUNA) -- Rafah crossing is under Palestinian control and it is unacceptable to change its Palestinian identity, said a senior Palestinian official.

In a statement during a phone call with KUNA on Friday, Palestinian presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh affirmed that ending Israeli occupation attacks is the first and only step that must be taken before discussing any other measures.

Palestinians are facing an unprecedented genocide, said Abu Rudeineh, adding that the only solution to the current war is to recognize the rights of Palestinians to have their independent state with East Jerusalem as the capital.

The US continuous support to the Israeli occupation force is the leading cause behind the genocide, he noted.

Speaking on Israeli occupation's intentions to hand over Rafah crossing to a private US firm after the attacks, the spokesperson said that Palestinians strictly refuse any foreign control over Rafah or the occuption of any part of Gaza.

Palestine's control over Rafah crossing is shared with Egypt under international agreements, he added.

Meanwhile, Abu Rudeineh said that resolving the deteriorating situation in Gaza can only be done through political solution in accordance with the international laws and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Another step to end the crisis is to accept Palestine's full membership in the UN, something that would have been achieved if it wasn't for the unethical US veto against the request, he noted. (end)

