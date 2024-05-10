Student Goes On Shopping Spree After Mistakenly Receiving ₹6 Crore In Bank Account, Know What Happens Next

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A former student in South Africa turned into an overnight millionaire after she received ₹6.3 crore instead of her student grant of ₹7,600. Unaware of the source of transaction, the woman chose to spend the money on herself. However, her dream quickly turned into a nightmare after her eight-digit bank balance drew government scrutiny and she was jailed on accusation of theft and robbery.

South African woman Sibongile Mani, received a whopping amount of 14 million rands (approximately ₹6.3 crore) instead of her student grant which is 1400 rands (approximately ₹6,000) in 2017, according to UK website Mirror. Instead of flagging the clerical error, Mani decided to spend the money on herself.

Without thinking for second time, the former Walter Sisulu University student decided to spend the money on expensive clothes, accessories, parties, and night outs. According to the website, she spent nearly ₹4 lakh within three months. Most of the money was spent on her lavish lifestyle, while enjoying booze, parties at night clubs, expensive phones, apparels, etc.

Her extravagant spending caught attention of the bank authorities which flagged her unusual transactions and discrepancies in her account. Later, she was charged with theft and fraud and was jailed for five years Second chance for Sibongile Mani However, Sibongile Mani received relief from the court after two judges suspended her prison sentence in July 2023 and ordered complete 14 weeks of community service and undergo therapy. Moreover, she was not even asked to pay the amount she has already spent incident has left an indelible impact on Mani and now she is willing to start her life afresh, reported wecb, citing Mani's lawyer. Her lawyer said that Mani is now relieved and now she wants to put the whole affair behind her and start over.

