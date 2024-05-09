Russia Holds Victory Day Parade On Moscow's Red Square

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A military parade to commemorate the 79th anniversary of theSoviet Union's Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 GreatPatriotic War began on Moscow's Red Square, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

The parade began with the march of the banner group of thePreobrazhensky Regiment Honor Guard's unit carrying the Russiannational flag and the legendary Victory Banner across Red Square Victory Banner was hoisted over the Reichstag by soldiers ofthe 150th Idritskaya Rifle Division in May 1945.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, war veterans and guests arewatching the parade from the central reviewing stand on Red Square Minister General of the Army Sergey Shoigu is reviewing theparade, which is commanded by Ground Forces Commander-in-ChiefGeneral of the Army Oleg Salyukov.

This year, Russia's Victory Day parade on Moscow's Red Squareinvolves over 9,000 troops, more than 70 weapons systems and alsoaircraft.

The foot columns will comprise regiments, battalions andcompanies of the armed services and military branches, parade unitsfrom Suvorov infantry and Nakhimov naval, cadet and militarymusical schools, members of the Young Army youth movement, femaleservice members, Cossacks and a consolidated military band.

A legendary WWII T-34 tank, a major symbol of the Victory, willtraditionally lead the mechanized column during the militaryparade.