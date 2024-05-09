               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
99 In Maths, 97 In Biology: Dhanush's Son Yatra's 12Th Boards Marks Will SHOCK You


5/9/2024 2:01:07 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actor
Dhanush's elder son Yatra Raja's class 12th board exam result is out and his marks have shocked the internet.


Yatra Raja studies in a school in Chennai and on Thursday, his class 12th result was out that has made his parents super proud.


According to reports, 18-year-old Yatra Raja has scored 98 out of 100 in the subject English language


Seems like Yatra is a brilliant student as he scored 92 out of 100 in English literature and 99 out of 100 in
Mathematics.


Coming to Science subjects, he scored 91/100 in Physics, 92/100 in Chemistry, and 97/100 in Biology.


This makes Yatra's marks for a total of 569 out of 100. Currently, nothing official has come out from Dhanush or the school's side.


As soon as his marks list went viral on social media, netizens applauded his performance and congratulated him.

