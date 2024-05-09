China's Imports Jump 8.4 Pct In April

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 9 (KUNA) -- China's imports jumped 8.4 percent from last year in first quarter of 2024 to USD 220.1 billion in US dollar terms, the government said Thursday.

Exports from the world's second-largest economy grew 1.5 percent to USD 292.5 billion last month, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs.

The monthly trade surplus widened 1.2 percent year-on-year to USD 72.4 billion while Imports from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), China's largest trade partner, increased 5.3 percent.

Exports to ASEAN rose 8.1 percent in April from the year before and in the first four months of this year, imports expanded 3.2 percent from the same period of last year and exports 1.5 percent, respectively.

The growth rate of imports and exports in the first four months has accelerated compared to the first quarter, and the scale has reached a new high in the same period in history, said Lyu Daliang, director of the Administration's Department of Statistics and Analysis, according to state-run Xinhua News Agency.(end)

