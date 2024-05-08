Thomas Tuchel Hints He May Be Open For Move Back To England Amidst Manchester United Rumors

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) FC Bayern Munich manager, Thomas Tuchel is getting ready for perhaps one of the most important games of his career. The German has been under scrutiny since the beginning of the season and with FC Bayern losing out on their 12th consecutive Bundesliga title, Tuchel is on his way out of Munich at the end of the season.

A number of potential destinations are popping for the 2021 Champions League winning manager but a potential return to the Premier League is very much on for the ex-Chelsea man as he states that“ It was a very, very special time in England.”

Although Bayern Munich's domestic struggles may be enough for the record Bundesliga winners to part ways with the German manager, his amazing record in the Champions League may be appealing to some. Manchester United is the likely destination for the German if a return to England is on the cards as Erik Ten Hags Manchester United squad are currently on pace to achieve their lowest finish in Premier League history and many fans have seemed to turn on the Dutch manager.

“I'd rather not answer but it is no secret that I loved it at Chelsea, I loved it in England and I loved it in the Premier League for sure. It was a very, very special time in England,” said Thomas Tuchel to TNT Sports.

Bayern Munich have been actively swooping the managerial market to strike potential deals with Zidane, Julen Lopetegui and even Erik Ten Hag as Tuchels replacement with none of the deals materializing till now. With no available managers in the market, it was speculated that Bayern may look to retain the services of the 50 year old but such rumors were dismissed by Tuchel.

"It's very, very, very unlikely that it's at Bayern.“We took this position and there's a pact we are not doubting, the initiative came from the club and so it is and I'm fine with it”, told TNT Sports.