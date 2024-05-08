Nakhchivan Hosts Conference On Protection Of Human Rights Under Blockade Conditions

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

On the occasion of the 101st anniversary of Azerbaijn's NationalLeader Heydar Aliyev and the 100th anniversary of the NakhchivanAutonomous Republic, a conference on "Effective functioning oflegal institutions and protection of human rights under theblockade" and a solemn swearing-in ceremony of bar candidates arebeing held jointly by the Bar Associations of Azerbaijan and theNakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports.

The participants of the event first visited the monument of theNational Leader in Nakhchivan and laid flowers in front of it, the Heydar Aliyev Museum was visited, and the exhibitsreflecting the life and political activities of the greatpersonality were introduced.

At the conference organized in "Nakhchivan Palace", the NationalAnthem was played, and the dear memory of the National Leader andthe martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence andterritorial integrity of Azerbaijan was commemorated with a minuteof silence.

Fuad Najafli, the authorized representative of the President ofAzerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Anar Bagirov,chairman of the Azerbaijan Bar Association, and his delegation, aswell as deputies, lawyers, Ibrahim Mammadzade, the winner of theIII "Yukselis" competition, and other officials, are participatingin the conference.