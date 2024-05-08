Football: Atletico Mineiro Stay Perfect In Copa Libertadores

(MENAFN- IANS) Rosario, May 8 (IANS) Former Bayer Leverkusen forward Paulinho Sampaio struck late as Atletico Mineiro kept their perfect record intact with a 1-0 win at Rosario Central in their Copa Libertadores group match.

Paulinho broke the deadlock three minutes from time by sweeping home a first-time effort from 10 yards after Eduardo Vargas' clever lay-off.

The result leaves the Brazilian club with four wins from as many outings in Group G, six points clear of second-placed Penarol. Argentina's Rosario Central are third, two points further back, reports Xinhua.

Atletico Mineiro manager Gabriel Milito, who replaced former Brazil national team boss Luiz Felipe Scolari in March, lavished praise on his players after the match.

"I want to make the most of being at this extraordinary club and having these players," the Argentine told a news conference. "I accepted the position dreaming of this."

He added: "I've always said that football is very dynamic. We can't stop being humble and must keep our ego under control. We know that we can improve in some areas and we have to keep working hard to do that."

In other Copa Libertadores group-stage fixtures on Tuesday, Penarol won 1-0 at Caracas FC, River Plate drew 2-2 at Club Nacional, Deportivo Tachira were held to a 1-1 home draw by Libertad, Palestino prevailed 1-0 at home to Flamengo and Junior Barranquilla drew 1-1 at Universitario.