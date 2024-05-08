Kerala: TV News Cameraman Dies After Wild Elephant Attack In Palakkad

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Palakkad: In a tragic incident, Mathrubhumi News cameraman A V Mukesh died on Wednesday (May 08) in a wild elephant attack in Palakkad. Mukesh was reporting in Kottekkad when the attack took place.
Mukesh was a native of Parappanangadi of Malappuram district and the son of the late Unni and Devi. He is survived by his wife Tisha.
The elephant attacked the cameraman as they were shooting a herd of wild elephants crossing a river. He was immediately rushed to Palakkad District Hospital however his life could not be saved.
He worked in the Delhi bureau for a long time and has been in the Palakkad Bureau for the past year. More than 100 articles have been published on Mathrubhumi under the name 'Athijeevanam' while working in Delhi.
